Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KAIT) - The recently-crowned Miss Arkansas is using her platform to make the state a better place.

Ebony Mitchell is the first woman from Harrison to win the Miss Arkansas competition, being bestowed the title in 2022.

Upon arriving home following her win, eight new billboards were standing tall in her honor.

Mitchell, a woman of color, came from a predominately white town and had to see offensive billboards like theses every day when she was a child.

One of the old billboards you could find in Harrison that has since been taken down.
One of the old billboards you could find in Harrison that has since been taken down.(KAIT)

Since winning the crown, Mitchell explained she has done everything she can to make her hometown more inclusive.

“The city of Harrison has taken down just about every other billboard that has kind of had this terrible reputation on it,” she said.

Mitchell emphasized she could not have done this alone and thanked everyone who helped make the small town a little more inclusive.

“Whether it’s with the city council or the mayor’s office, or just being an attorney or a judge here, several of them have done so much to get these billboards down because they understand the kind of gravity that it holds over the city of Harrison,” she said.

One privately-owned billboard with an offensive message still stands in Harrison to this day, and the city is expected to continue to fight to get it removed.

Greene County ballot reading machines
Absentee voting for Missouri’s April election to open next week
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death south of Camdenton.
Camden County authorities investigate suspicious death
