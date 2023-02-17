Missouri, Arkansas attorneys general file lawsuit against rules to outlaw pistol braces

(WTOK)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, and 23 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit against a recently implemented rule attempting to outlaw pistol braces.

The lawsuit asserts the rule made by the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency burdens law-abiding gun owners with additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods, and registration.

“As attorney general, I will defend the Constitution, which includes holding the Biden Administration accountable for blatantly violating the Second Amendment,” said Attorney General Bailey“I have long held that the Constitution was meant to be a floor, not a ceiling, and the Second Amendment is the amendment that makes all of the others possible. My office will do everything in its power to safeguard Missourians’ Second Amendment rights against encroachment by unelected federal bureaucrats.”

The lawsuit maintains many pistol brace owners, including older persons, people with limited mobility, and those with a smaller stature, will be penalized by the rule, as “many lawful gun owners use stabilizers to prevent some recoil when using firearms " to help with accuracy.

The attorneys general asked the court for a preliminary and permanent injunction halting the unconstitutional rule.

Missouri State Senator Rick Brattin applauded the lawsuit.

“We appreciate how swiftly Attorney General Bailey took action on this issue by filing suit to halt the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional pistol brace rule,” said State Senator Rick Brattin. “This action by the Biden Administration is an infringement of Missourians’ right to keep and bear arms which are clearly protected under the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution. "

Joining Attorney General Bailey in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

