Presidents Day Sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alongside patriotic celebrations, many retailers are offering President’s Day sales on items from tech, to mattresses, to appliances.

LOCAL

Aerie: Up to 50% off.

American Eagle: Up to 60% off

Best Buy: Save on appliances, TVs, laptops, cell phones, headphones and more.

Coach and Coach Outlet: New Coach purses for up to 50% off when at a Coach store. Find additional markdowns at Coach Outlets including a sale section for purses under $100. Plus, get an extra 20% off select wallets with purchases of one bag.

CVS: ExtraCare members can scoop exclusive deals and enjoy 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards.

Express: Up to 75% on clearance dresses, jackets, pants and suits.

Forever 21: Up to 70% off clearance items for a limited time. Use coupon code BMSM20 for an extra 20% off orders of $50 or more or the code BMSM30 for an extra 30% off orders of $75 or more.

Lowe’s: Deals on tools, home essentials and more. Save up to $750 on select appliances for a limited time.

Macy’s: Up to 50% sale items in fashion, home goods and kitchen essentials.

Mattress Firm: Up to 50% off mattresses from top brands.

Walmart: Discounts are posted online on home goods, kitchen essentials, clothes and more.

ONLINE

Adidas: Activewear on sale for up to 50% off.

Amazon: Daily deals on home goods, kitchen essentials, tech and more.

Anthropologie: Sales throughout the store.

Athleta: Up to 70% off.

Brooklinen: Refresh your bedroom with deals on cozy bedding at Brooklinen. Shop for comforters and weighted blankets here to get 10% off your first order.

Casper: Get a new mattress without breaking the bank by shopping Casper’s Presidents Day sale with 20% off mattresses and 10% off other bedding essentials

Electrolux: Up to 40% off washers and dryers.

HP: Up to 70% off laptops, computer monitors and other tech accessories.

HSN: Fashion pieces, home essentials and more for up to 30% off in HSN’s sale section and take $10 off your first HSN order with coupon code HSN2023.

iRobot: Up to $350 off bundling packages with the brand’s Braava jet mops.

J.Crew: An extra 40% off purchases with coupon code WEEKEND.

Nike: Up to 40% off cozy athletic wear, shoes and more.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% on home goods and fashion pieces.

Overstock: Up to 70% off items, including furniture, rugs, mattresses and storage.

Pair Eyewear: New customers use coupon code NEWPAIR at checkout for your first set of frames at just $54.

Purple: Up to $900 off mattress sets for a limited time including $400 off mattresses and $500 off adjustable bases.

QVC: Daily deals and clearance items. New customers use coupon code SURPRISE at checkout to save $10 on your first order.

REI: Clothes, camping gear and more up to 50% off.

Samsung: Select markdowns on tech at Samsung. Pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra and save up to $1,080.

Wayfair: Shopping discounts of up to70% on furniture and home items.

West Elm: Up to 50% off living room, bedroom and more furniture pieces.

Williams Sonoma: Clearance items up to 75% off on cookware from brands like Le Creuset, Staub and GE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.