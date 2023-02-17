Presidents Day Sales

Presidents Day Sales
Presidents Day Sales
By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alongside patriotic celebrations, many retailers are offering President’s Day sales on items from tech, to mattresses, to appliances.

LOCAL

Aerie: Up to 50% off.

American Eagle: Up to 60% off

Best Buy: Save on appliances, TVs, laptops, cell phones, headphones and more.

Coach and Coach Outlet: New Coach purses for up to 50% off when at a Coach store. Find additional markdowns at Coach Outlets including a sale section for purses under $100. Plus, get an extra 20% off select wallets with purchases of one bag.

CVS: ExtraCare members can scoop exclusive deals and enjoy 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards.

Express: Up to 75% on clearance dresses, jackets, pants and suits.

Forever 21: Up to 70% off clearance items for a limited time. Use coupon code BMSM20 for an extra 20% off orders of $50 or more or the code BMSM30 for an extra 30% off orders of $75 or more.

Lowe’s: Deals on tools, home essentials and more. Save up to $750 on select appliances for a limited time.

Macy’s: Up to 50% sale items in fashion, home goods and kitchen essentials.

Mattress Firm: Up to 50% off mattresses from top brands.

Walmart: Discounts are posted online on home goods, kitchen essentials, clothes and more.

ONLINE

Adidas: Activewear on sale for up to 50% off.

Amazon: Daily deals on home goods, kitchen essentials, tech and more.

Anthropologie: Sales throughout the store.

Athleta: Up to 70% off.

Brooklinen: Refresh your bedroom with deals on cozy bedding at Brooklinen. Shop for comforters and weighted blankets here to get 10% off your first order.

Casper: Get a new mattress without breaking the bank by shopping Casper’s Presidents Day sale with 20% off mattresses and 10% off other bedding essentials

Electrolux: Up to 40% off washers and dryers.

HP: Up to 70% off laptops, computer monitors and other tech accessories.

HSN: Fashion pieces, home essentials and more for up to 30% off in HSN’s sale section and take $10 off your first HSN order with coupon code HSN2023.

iRobot: Up to $350 off bundling packages with the brand’s Braava jet mops.

J.Crew: An extra 40% off purchases with coupon code WEEKEND.

Nike: Up to 40% off cozy athletic wear, shoes and more.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% on home goods and fashion pieces.

Overstock: Up to 70% off items, including furniture, rugs, mattresses and storage.

Pair Eyewear: New customers use coupon code NEWPAIR at checkout for your first set of frames at just $54.

Purple: Up to $900 off mattress sets for a limited time including $400 off mattresses and $500 off adjustable bases.

QVC: Daily deals and clearance items. New customers use coupon code SURPRISE at checkout to save $10 on your first order.

REI: Clothes, camping gear and more up to 50% off.

Samsung: Select markdowns on tech at Samsung. Pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra and save up to $1,080.

Wayfair: Shopping discounts of up to70% on furniture and home items.

West Elm: Up to 50% off living room, bedroom and more furniture pieces.

Williams Sonoma: Clearance items up to 75% off on cookware from brands like Le Creuset, Staub and GE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash
Storm damages buildings in Bruno, Ark.
TORNADO CONFIRMED: 2 injured from a damaging storm in Marion County, Ark. on Thursday morning
The state’s program director expects this to happen when eligibility renewals resume April 1...
Eligibility Renewals Return: Estimated 200,000 Missourians to lose Medicaid coverage

Latest News

Despite the return of sunshine, highs will only reach the lower 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Getting warmer this weekend
A nice warm-up this weekend
Kaedrin Franklin's song "War Thunder" was featured at the school's winter concert.
Ozarks Life: Ozark M.S. Concert features song written by sixth grader
It’s time to grab your girlfriends and head out to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for a Saturday...
KY3 hosts the Women’s Show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds