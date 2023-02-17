Rolen to enter Baseball Hall of Fame with Cardinals cap on plaque

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The hall of fame plaque of former Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen will have a Cardinals logo on it, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

Rolen will be inducted in July. He is the only player going into the hall of fame in 2023 who was elected by the Baseball Writers Association. First baseman Fred McGriff, who was also inducted, was elected by the Veterans Committee.

Rolen spent most of his 17-year career with the Cardinals and Phillies. He was acquired by the Cardinals in a deadline trade in 2002 and played in St. Louis until 2007. He was a key cog in the 2004 National League Pennant winning team and was part of the 2006 World Series winning squad. Rolen won eight gold gloves, fourth-most among third basemen,

Rolen won the 1997 NL Rookie of the Year Award with the Phillies. He ended his career in Toronto and Cincinnati.

