Semi crashes into another semi, then business near West Plains, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi that hit a business near West Plains.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. south of West Plains on U.S. 63 at the Fluffy Puppy, a dog grooming business.

Investigators say the driver of the northbound semi crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a southbound semi and crashing through the business. Troopers say nobody was hurt in the crash. The business was closed.

