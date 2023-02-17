Travis Kelce announced as host of upcoming Saturday Night Live

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK CITY (KY3) - This should be fun!

The producers of Saturday Night Live announced Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will host the show on March 4.

Kelce discussed the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When he hosts, he will appear with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelce and the Chiefs celebrated the franchise’s second Super Bowl Championship in the last four years. Kelce earned All-Pro honors for his play in the 2022 season. In the regular season, he caught 110 passes with 12 touchdowns.

You can watch SNL on KY3 at 10:30 p.m.

