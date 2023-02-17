Travis Kelce announced as host of upcoming Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK CITY (KY3) - This should be fun!

The producers of Saturday Night Live announced Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will host the show on March 4.

Kelce discussed the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When he hosts, he will appear with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelce and the Chiefs celebrated the franchise’s second Super Bowl Championship in the last four years. Kelce earned All-Pro honors for his play in the 2022 season. In the regular season, he caught 110 passes with 12 touchdowns.

