2 men arrested for murder in SE Kansas

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KWCH) – Law enforcement arrested two men this weekend in the death of a 51-year-old from Weir, Kan.

On Friday, around 2:30 p.m., Pittsburg police received a 911 call from a man reporting that someone was shot. Police arrived and found David Duane Mays, 51, of Weir, in the road near 1023 N. Main in Pittsburg, Kan. Mays suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Around 3:00 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff requested that the KBI Crime Scene Response Team assist with the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned there was an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Police arrested Collin Pal Gebford, 43, and Travis Blake Conness, 32, of Neosho, Mo., on the suspicion of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder. Both men have been booked into the Crawford County Jail.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Wildlife and Parks also assisted with this investigation.

