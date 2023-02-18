Bolivar, Mo. police investigating scammers asking for money, posing as victim’s granddaughter and bail bondsman

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was nearly scammed out of $9,600 cash.

According to the police department, the scammer called the woman claiming the woman’s granddaughter was involved in a traffic crash and would be in legal trouble unless the grandmother paid $9,600 in cash to the scammer. Police say the scammer told the woman to leave the cash in her mailbox and a bail bondsman would come by to pick it up.

“A female suspect with a South Carolina phone number then called the victim and claimed to be her granddaughter. A male suspect also talked to the victim and claimed to be the bail bondsman, giving her instructions on how to leave the cash in the mailbox and requesting the victim keep the situation a secret,” Bolivar PD says.

Authorities say the South Carolina number may be fake.

The woman went to the bank and got the money, but her real-life daughter stopped her from leaving it in the mailbox.

If anyone has any information regarding this scam, or if you receive a similar phone call, you can contact the Bolivar Police Department at 417-777-3911.

