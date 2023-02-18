Bolivar, Mo. police investigating scammers asking for money, posing as victim’s granddaughter and bail bondsman

Courtesy: Bolivar Police Department
Courtesy: Bolivar Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was nearly scammed out of $9,600 cash.

According to the police department, the scammer called the woman claiming the woman’s granddaughter was involved in a traffic crash and would be in legal trouble unless the grandmother paid $9,600 in cash to the scammer. Police say the scammer told the woman to leave the cash in her mailbox and a bail bondsman would come by to pick it up.

“A female suspect with a South Carolina phone number then called the victim and claimed to be her granddaughter. A male suspect also talked to the victim and claimed to be the bail bondsman, giving her instructions on how to leave the cash in the mailbox and requesting the victim keep the situation a secret,” Bolivar PD says.

Authorities say the South Carolina number may be fake.

The woman went to the bank and got the money, but her real-life daughter stopped her from leaving it in the mailbox.

If anyone has any information regarding this scam, or if you receive a similar phone call, you can contact the Bolivar Police Department at 417-777-3911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Shawn Wickstrom & Christopher Applebee. Courtesy: Cedar County Sheriff's Office
Cedar County authorities identify buried body, arrest two for manslaughter
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. south of West Plains on U.S. 63 at the Fluffy Puppy, a dog...
Semi crashes into another semi, then business near West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

Police arrested Collin Pal Gebford, 43, and Travis Blake Conness, 32, for murder in the...
2 men arrested for murder in SE Kansas
The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras...
WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade
Eric Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant...
Commanders announce Bieniemy as OC, assistant head coach
Worlds of Fun week long hiring event
Worlds of Fun week long hiring event