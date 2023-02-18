Cedar County authorities identify buried body, arrest two for manslaughter

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office identified the body buried in a rural part of the county last week.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body has been identified as Ginger Lynn Schumaker.

The Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested and are facing charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

The two men arrested are Shawn Wickstrom of Stockton and Christop[her Applebee of El Dorado Springs. Both men are being held in the Cedar County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond each.

