Commanders announce Bieniemy as OC, assistant head coach

Eric Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant...
Eric Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, the team announced Saturday.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Eric Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, the team announced Saturday.

Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant with Kansas City, now gets the chance to show what he can do without Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Bieniemy, who turns 54 in August, emerged from a pool of more than a half-dozen candidates as Washington’s choice for the job following the Chiefs’ second championship in his five seasons as their offensive coordinator. The longtime NFL assistant has interviewed for numerous head coaching jobs, but Reid calling plays for an offense featuring a two-time MVP in Mahomes clouded Bieniemy’s stock.

The decisions by teams not to hire Bieniemy, who is Black, as a head coach have been an ongoing talking point for critics of the NFL’s minority hiring practices.

Bieniemy will get the chance to call plays and run every aspect of Washington’s offense under Ron Rivera, a defensive-minded coach and former linebacker who’s going into his fourth season in charge of the team’s football operations.

Bieniemy inherits second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who goes into spring as the starter, and an offense that includes running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson and top receiver Terry McLaurin.

A running back for nine seasons in the 1990s, Bieniemy has coached at the college and pro levels. He coached running backs with Kansas City for five years before being promoted to offensive coordinator and before that worked at the University of Colorado and for the Minnesota Vikings as a position coach.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
Shawn Wickstrom & Christopher Applebee. Courtesy: Cedar County Sheriff's Office
Cedar County authorities identify buried body, arrest two for manslaughter
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. south of West Plains on U.S. 63 at the Fluffy Puppy, a dog...
Semi crashes into another semi, then business near West Plains, Mo.
Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown

Latest News

O-Zone: Beth Cunningham discusses Lady Bears double OT win over Murray State
O-Zone: Beth Cunningham discusses Lady Bears double OT win over Murray State
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the...
Hard to say goodbye: Blues trade Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to Toronto
Lincoln seniors powering Cardinals to best season ever
Nixa Webb
O-Zone: Nixa 82, Webb City 69