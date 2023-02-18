Spring training reports: Ryan Helsley arbitration, Mikolas and Hudson throw live BP

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV) -- Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley spoke to reporters Friday after losing his arbitration case with the Cardinals. He expressed disappointment at the outcome but said he is thankful for the opportunity he has with the team.

Pitchers Miles Mikolas and Dakota Hudson threw live batting practice for the first time during spring training.

