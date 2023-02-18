WATCH: Truck pulling City SC float catches on fire during Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade

The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade Saturday. Credit: STL From Above - Justin Barr
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The truck carrying the St. Louis City SC float caught on fire during the Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade Saturday.

The engine fire broke out around noon while the float was near the intersection of 7th Street and Shenandoah, parade organizers tell News 4. St. Louis firefighters put the fire out quickly.

20 people were on the float at the time. Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
Shawn Wickstrom & Christopher Applebee. Courtesy: Cedar County Sheriff's Office
Cedar County authorities identify buried body, arrest two for manslaughter
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. south of West Plains on U.S. 63 at the Fluffy Puppy, a dog...
Semi crashes into another semi, then business near West Plains, Mo.
Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown

Latest News

Eric Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant...
Commanders announce Bieniemy as OC, assistant head coach
Worlds of Fun week long hiring event
Worlds of Fun week long hiring event
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
Wrongfully convicted Missouri man, now free: ‘I was finally heard’
Warming up through the near term