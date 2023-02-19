Cherry Street bridge over Highway 65 to close for repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews will be closing the Cherry Street bridge over Highway 65 during the overnight hours this week to repair parts of the bridge.

According to MoDOT, the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Friday, February 20-24. Crews will be repairing the bridge deck in both east and westbound lanes.

This will not impact traffic on Highway 65. Drivers on the bridge may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working.

