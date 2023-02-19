FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & mild for a few more days

Good morning, happy Sunday! It’s not nearly as cold as previous mornings, and this afternoon will hold true to the warming trend taking place across the region. Highs will sit near 60 this afternoon with high level clouds increasing through the day.

Highs near 60 (ky3)

It will remain breezy at times with winds gusting up to 30 mph, but it’s still going to be a beautiful day to spend some time outside.

Winds up to 35 mph (ky3)

Mid-level clouds will increase late tonight and a few isolated sprinkles are expected to the east of Highway 65. Most areas will remain dry, though. Lows into Presidents’ Day are looking even warmer in the low 40s. If you have tomorrow off, it’s going to be even better than today.

Beautiful weather! (ky3)

Highs will reach the low to mid 60s with a few clouds passing through, but conditions will remain dry and pleasant. Clouds increase Tuesday especially by the evening as our next storm system approaches the Ozarks.

Over an inch of rain possible with this system (ky3)

Late Tuesday, a few showers are expected to move in with a warm front from the south. Once some heat is added in the morning, thunderstorms will likely form along the cold front attached to the system. Most of the thunderstorm activity will die down late in the day, and scattered showers will taper off into the night. While the severe risk remains low for this system due to the lack of thunderstorm energy, the flooding risk has increased.

Severe risk is very low for now (ky3)

Winds up to 45 mph (ky3)

Upwards of an inch of rain could fall on Wednesday alone, and winds are expected to increase to around 45 mph at times. Early heads up, you’ll need an umbrella and your KY3 Weather App to stay up to date with the latest as we learn more.

We're watching the flooding risk closely (ky3)

With the warm front lifting across the area, highs on Wednesday are still expected to reach the 60s under cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday will feature a cooling trend as the system departs. As the rain tapers off into Thursday, temperatures will remain very warm in the 50s, but then will drop through the afternoon into the 40s, and the 20s overnight into Friday. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 40s Friday with clouds sticking around.

Next weekend looks wet at this time with a warming trend in the 50s. Another inch of rain or so is possible with this next round.

