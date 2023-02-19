FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend continues into next week

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Our Saturday got off to a nice start under mostly clear skies. While it was cold with lows back in the middle to upper 20s with increasing clouds through the day, we did continue our warming trend with highs in the lower to middle 50s this afternoon. The clouds, along with what looked like rain on the radar this evening, are all due to a quick upper-level disturbance passing to our northwest. Plus, we have other systems lining up to our west for the coming week.

We're keeping an eye on quite a few upper-level systems through the forecast period. (KY3)

The vast majority of the rain that showed up on radar ran into dry air in the middle and lower levels of the atmosphere. If anything will try to come down under mostly cloudy skies this evening, it won’t be worse than a few sprinkles. Once we get into the start of the overnight, we’ll see the skies temporarily clear across the area.

Other than a few sprinkles with our current disturbance, mostly cloudy skies will continue. We'll start clearing out late tonight, though. (KY3)

Even with some clearing skies overnight, a south wind at 10-20 mph will let lows only drop back into the middle to upper 30s across the Ozarks.

With clearing skies overnight and a south wind picking up, we'll drop into the middle to upper 30s Sunday morning. (KY3)

While the southwest wind will continue through Sunday with sustained speeds at 10-20 mph, gusts during the afternoon could top out at 30 mph in some spots.

Our south and southwest wind on Sunday could gust up to 30 mph across the area. (KY3)

Due to the increased winds and humidity remaining low, we do have an elevated fire risk for much of the Ozarks during the day. Otherwise, we’ll see high clouds return for our Sunday afternoon.

After mostly sunny skies in the morning, high clouds will return for an otherwise dry Sunday afternoon. (KY3)

The returning clouds won’t work against the southwest wind that much as we go through the day. The end result is highs pushing back near 60° across the Ozarks to wrap up the weekend.

After a cold start, highs will top out near 60° for your Sunday. (KY3)

The returning clouds during the day will be due to another quick disturbance coming out of Montana. That will bring mostly cloudy skies in for Sunday night and early Monday morning. With a little more moisture, this disturbance could also result in a few showers for a few parts of the Ozarks before sunrise Monday. The rest of our Monday is looking dry under partly sunny skies.

A quick disturbance early Monday morning could bring isolated showers for a few spots in the Ozarks. (KY3)

With dry weather for Monday and Tuesday, we’ll continue to stay above average with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the middle 60s before we turn sharply cooler by Thursday.

Temperatures running above normal until Wednesday's system passes through (KY3)

That drop in temperatures on Thursday will come with a strong storm system coming in for Wednesday. While some scattered showers will develop very late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, periods of rain and thunderstorms will become more likely through the day on Wednesday. While indications aren’t quite clear about how strong the storms could get on Wednesday, we’re keeping a very close eye on this system.

Periods of rain & storms look likely for Wednesday. (KY3)

After the system clears out Wednesday night, we’ll stay dry and partly sunny for Thursday and much of Friday. By late Friday night and into Saturday, though, another system will bring rain back into the forecast across the Ozarks.

Another storm system wants to bring additional rain to the Ozarks next weekend. (KY3)

As for potential rain amounts with Wednesday’s and Saturday’s rain chances, the potential is there for amounts to range between half an inch to over 2 inches in many areas. If these numbers hold, we could see minor flooding concerns by Wednesday or certainly by next weekend.

With Wednesday's rain and more rain by Saturday, the rain totals could add up to a couple inches across the Ozarks. (KY3)

As for temperatures by the end of next week, it will be cooler for Thursday and Friday. Thursday starts with lows in the upper 30s and afternoon temperatures only in the middle 40s. After a cold start Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s, we’ll head back into the middle 40s. Even with additional rain by Saturday, we’ll see highs back in the 50s.

After a cool Thursday & Friday, another system on Saturday will warm us up and bring in more rain chances. (KY3)

