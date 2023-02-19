Howell County authorities locate potential homemade explosive; MSHP bomb squad called

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad has been called to respond to a potential homemade bomb found in Howell County Sunday morning.

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a car stopped in the road on County Road 5130. When deputies got to the car, they talked with the driver and found the driver had a suspended license and was arrested.

Deputies investigated the car and found a potential homemade explosive. Deputies called the bomb squad and are on scene waiting for their arrival.

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to avoid the area.

