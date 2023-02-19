KCPD releases info for funeral of fallen officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department released the funeral arrangements for Officer James Muhlbauer.

Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed in a fatal crash on Wednesday.

A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium. The funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Previous coverage:

Community shows support after officer is killed in crash

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian

Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.