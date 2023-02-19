MSHP bomb squad renders explosive device found in Howell County safe

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad was sent out to a homemade bomb found in a car in Howell County Sunday morning.

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a car stopped on the road on County Road 5130 and State Route CC. When deputies got to the car, they found the driver was slumped over the steering wheel and found the driver had a suspended license. The driver was arrested on the scene.

Deputies investigated the car and found a homemade explosive. The bomb squad arrived on scene around noon, moved the device to a safe location, and rendered it safe. The bomb squad left the scene around 12:45 p.m.

