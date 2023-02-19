NWS confirms two more tornadoes touched down in Arkansas last week

Storm damages trees, buildings in Marion County, Ark.
Storm damages trees, buildings in Marion County, Ark.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock, Arkansas, announced two more tornadoes touched down Thursday morning.

This marks three tornadoes that moved through Arkansas Thursday morning. The first reported EF-2 tornado moved through Marion County, injuring two people.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Fallswille in Newton County, Ark., around 1:15 a.m. This tornado damaged many trees along with several outbuildings/barns. Only a few homes had minor damage.

The tornado started north of Fallsville and lifted west of State Highway 21. The tornado had wind gusts of 105 mph, was about 200 yards wide, and traveled for three miles.

The second confirmed EF-1 tornado occurred in Canaan, Ark., in Searcy County around 2:22 a.m. This tornado uprooted and snapped several trees and damaged a shed. The tornado had wind gusts up to 95 mph, was about 75 yards wide, and traveled 1.4 miles.

