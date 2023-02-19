Police investigating overnight break-in at Willard High School

Students taking home technology for alternative method of learning
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police and Willard Public School leaders are investigating after someone broke into the high school Sunday morning.

According to a message sent to staff and Willard families, the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. when a suspect broke into the school but fled before police and school officials responded to the scene.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect using the school’s security system and security cameras.

“We want to assure you that the safety and security of our students and staff is the top priority, and we take these matters seriously. That said, it is important to note that these types of behaviors will not be tolerated at Willard Public Schools. Any individual who endangers the safety of others in our district will face consequences as allowable by both district policy and law,” the message read.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Willard Police Department.

