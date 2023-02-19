Willard woman dies in single-car crash Saturday night

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Willard has died after a single-car crash Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 33-year-old Bailey Collins was driving north on Route Z, two miles north of Willard, when her car ran off the road, hit a tree, overturned, and caught fire.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. According to the crash report, Collins was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

This crash marks Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 11th fatal crash in 2023.

