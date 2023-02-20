FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & mild for a few more days

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After mostly sunny skies this morning and increasing clouds through the day, we did go from lows in the 30s to highs back near 60° across the Ozarks this afternoon. The increasing clouds are due to another quick upper-level disturbance coming out of the Plains and passing just to our north. While we’re not impressed with this system, the stronger system to watch in the short term is almost out of the Pacific Ocean to our southwest.

While one disturbance passes by tonight, another one will come in from the southwest later this week. (KY3)

That disturbance will mainly have enough moisture to keep mostly cloudy skies around for tonight and the pre-dawn hours Monday. If extra moisture can come in and overcome the dry air near the surface, there will be a slim chance for a random sprinkle or light showers in the northern Ozarks. Overall, everyone will stay dry through tonight and to start Monday out.

Our disturbance will keep us mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or an isolated shower in the northern Ozarks. (KY3)

At the surface, there’s a weak cold front that will settle near the Missouri/Arkansas state line overnight. While not strong, it will create a bit of a contrast with our low temperatures by Monday morning. Most of the Missouri Ozarks north of the front will have lows drop back into the lower 40s. South of the front, areas near the state line and in northern Arkansas will have lows drop into the middle to upper 40s.

While temperatures will vary a bit, most spots will drop into the 40s for lows Monday morning. (KY3)

After a cool start to the day, our partly sunny skies will turn mostly sunny through the day.

After partly sunny skies by sunrise, we'll turn mostly sunny for Monday afternoon. (KY3)

Along with returning sunshine, our breeze will be lighter between 5 and 10 mph through the day. With gusts near 15 to 20 mph possible at times as we stay dry and mild, I would hold off on any outdoor burning or make sure any burning is properly supervised for the day. Otherwise, our high temperatures will stay mild with the numbers climbing back into the middle 60s across much of the area. Some upper 60s in northern Arkansas are possible before the day wraps up.

With returning mostly sunny skies, highs will stay mild in the 60s once again Monday. (KY3)

Quiet skies for Tuesday will keep us mild once again with highs back in the lower 60s. While Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week, the storm system on the way will make sure we cool back down below average for Thursday and Friday.

After mild temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll drop back below normal by the end of the week. (KY3)

As the storm system approaches, we’ll see clouds ramp up Tuesday evening and into Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, we’ll have some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop and move in.

Our stronger storm system will start to bring in rain and thunderstorm chances by early Wednesday morning. (KY3)

Through the day, periods of rain and thunderstorms will work through as the storm system passes overhead. Based on how the front and the upper-level wave both want to track, any chances for severe weather should mainly stay to our southeast. However, any of the strongest rain and thunderstorms will bring areas of moderate to heavy rain into play. Plus, it will be a windy Wednesday outside of the rain and thunderstorms.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms look likely across the Ozarks Wednesday. (KY3)

After the rain and thunderstorm chances clear out Wednesday evening, the potential is there for the system to leave behind rain amounts between half an inch and 1.5″ across the Ozarks. While we may not see a lot of storms turn strong or severe, this could bring some minor flooding issues our way. It’s something we’ll continue to track closely.

From Wednesday's storm system, it could leave behind rain amounts between half an inch to 1.5 inches. (KY3)

Behind that system, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies for Thursday while temperatures trend cooler once again. While we enjoy the calmer skies, more upper-level energy will get ready to build to our west and come toward us along the southwest flow aloft by this weekend.

While we enjoy a cooler and mostly sunny Thursday, we'll watch the upper-levels to the west. (KY3)

Once we get that energy to interact with another system at the surface by late Friday evening and through the coming weekend, that will set us up for periods of scattered rain and thunderstorms once again.

With a few more fronts and upper-level energy, rain chances will return for next weekend. (KY3)

While the weekend rain totals look a little tamer compared to Wednesday’s system, overall rain amounts by the end of next weekend could range between an inch and 2.5″ across the area.

With more rain chances by the weekend, the potential amounts could range between an inch to 2.5" across the Ozarks. (KY3)

Even if rain chances return by next weekend, I do see temperatures going back into the middle 50s for highs on Saturday and back near 60° on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.