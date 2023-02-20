Greene County authorities at a Springfield home for an active death investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies and other agencies are at a home in southwest Springfield for a death investigation.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 3200 block of S. Palisades for a check well-being. When deputies entered the home, they found a man dead.

The Greene County Criminal Investigation Division is on scene, and it is still an active death investigation at this time.

