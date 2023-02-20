MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for at-risk teenager from Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Nixa ask for your help to locate an at-risk teenager reported missing from a care facility.

Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south from 1114 North Heartland Avenue. Police say he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a cowboy hat, and boots.

Police say he is at risk due to mental health diagnoses and recent threats to himself.

If you know Burnett’s location, please get in touch with the Nixa Police Department immediately by calling (417) 725-2510.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.