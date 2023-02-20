MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for at-risk teenager from Nixa, Mo.

Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south...
Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south from 1114 North Heartland Avenue.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Nixa ask for your help to locate an at-risk teenager reported missing from a care facility.

Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south from 1114 North Heartland Avenue. Police say he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a cowboy hat, and boots.

Police say he is at risk due to mental health diagnoses and recent threats to himself.

If you know Burnett’s location, please get in touch with the Nixa Police Department immediately by calling (417) 725-2510.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
Greene County death investigation
Greene County authorities rule death at home in southwest Springfield as natural causes
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Asbury Revival inspires a religious revival in the Ozarks
Fatal Crash
Willard woman dies in single-car crash Saturday night
MSHP bomb squad renders explosive device found in Howell County safe

Latest News

Dade County, April 2023
Sample Ballots: Dade County, April 23
Ensure you clean those travel mugs and thermoses.
Queen of Clean: Cleaning travel mugs and thermoses
Queen of Clean: Cleaning travel mugs and thermoses
Sample Ballot: Wright County, April 2023
SAMPLE BALLOTS: Wright County April 2023