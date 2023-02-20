MoDOT seeking public comment on Chestnut Expressway improvements

Chestnut Expressway is about to get a makeover. The Missouri Department of Transportation is taking public comment on a major improvement project.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation wants comments on an improvement project for Chestnut Expressway.

The project will start at the I-44 exit and will end east of U.S. 65. It will include signal improvements, sidewalks, and resurfacing at a cost of nearly $8 million. a few updates. One of the main priorities is pedestrian safety.

“That includes many pedestrian improvements,” said Project Manager Kristi Bachman. “We’re putting in a lot of audible push buttons at the signalized intersections, creating a new pedestrian mid-block crossing that is signalized for pedestrians, and updating some Lane configurations out at route 65 and Chestnut for the southbound on-ramp.”

You can see the improvement plan, sign up for email updates, and voice your opinion by clicking here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

