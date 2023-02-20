Motorcyclist dies in crash in Camden County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A central Missouri motorcyclist died in a crash in Camden County on Monday morning.

Logan Lowry, 20, of Wardsville, Mo., died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route Y and Grandview Lane. Investigators say Lowry failed to negotiate a turn, driving off the right side of the road. The motorcycle overturned, striking a sign.

Lowry died at a Lake of the Ozarks hospital. A passenger on Lowry’s bike suffered moderate injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
Greene County death investigation
Greene County authorities at a Springfield home for an active death investigation
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Asbury Revival inspires a religious revival in the Ozarks
Fatal Crash
Willard woman dies in single-car crash Saturday night
MSHP bomb squad renders explosive device found in Howell County safe

Latest News

Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near Battlefield and West Bypass.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in west Springfield; driver of SUV injured
Crash injures motorcyclist, driver in west Springfield
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
WATCH: Neighbor’s camera captures gunshot, person running after 15-year-old fatally shot in St. Charles
Despite a weak front, temperature will warm into the 60s today, and possibly 70° in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More warmth this week