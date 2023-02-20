Motorcyclist dies in crash in Camden County, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A central Missouri motorcyclist died in a crash in Camden County on Monday morning.

Logan Lowry, 20, of Wardsville, Mo., died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route Y and Grandview Lane. Investigators say Lowry failed to negotiate a turn, driving off the right side of the road. The motorcycle overturned, striking a sign.

Lowry died at a Lake of the Ozarks hospital. A passenger on Lowry’s bike suffered moderate injuries.

