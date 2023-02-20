The Place: One-on-One with legendary pianist Dino Kartsonakis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Legendary pianist Dino Kartsonakis recounts his journey from learning to play the piano at age three, to performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City, to his Branson residency. And he shares why fans today are now talking about his bakery in Branson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.