Police arrest 2 juveniles for vehicle and residential break-ins in Harrison, Ark.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Harrison arrested two juveniles wanted for recent vehicle break-ins and residential burglaries.

Officers say they received a tip from a confidential informant linking the juveniles to the crimes. When officers arrested them, they found stolen handguns and a stolen vehicle.

Police say the juveniles admitted to targeting homes and vehicles that were unlocked. They face charges as juveniles of minor in possession of firearms, theft of property, and breaking and entering.

Police released the suspects to their parents.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

