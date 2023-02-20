Bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Springfield, Mo.

Police say a bicyclist injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Springfield died.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a bicyclist injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Springfield died.

Samuel Sullivan, 79, of Springfield, died in the crash on February 15 near National and Lakewood.

Investigators say the driver of a van was traveling eastbound on Lakewood. As he turned onto National, the driver’s van struck Sullivan on his bike.

Police ask anyone with any information about the crash to contact the Springfield Police Department.

