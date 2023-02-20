Police investigate crash involving motorcyclist in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a driver of an SUV in west Springfield on Monday.

Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near Battlefield and West Bypass.

Investigators say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews also transported the driver of the SUV to the hospital with injuries.

Police closed the intersection to investigate the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.