Police investigate crash involving motorcyclist in west Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a driver of an SUV in west Springfield on Monday.

Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near Battlefield and West Bypass.

Investigators say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews also transported the driver of the SUV to the hospital with injuries.

Police closed the intersection to investigate the crash.

