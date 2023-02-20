Queen of Clean: Cleaning travel mugs and thermoses

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ensure you clean those travel mugs and thermoses.

About this Tip: Rinsing these is not enough, but that is what most people do. Unfortunately, these cups and thermos containers end up with mold and bacteria growing in the lids and the containers.

How to:

  • 1. Remove the lid on the mug or thermos.
  • 2. Take the lid apart. Read the directions that came with it, or carefully remove and take apart everything you can.
  • 3. Wash the mug and all parts in hot soapy water and rinse well. Using a bottle brush makes this easier.
  • 4. Soak the mug and lid in hot water and white vinegar. Use about ¼ of white vinegar, then fill the container with hot water.
  • 5. Allow this to soak for 30 minutes or so
  • 6. Rinse well, flushing with hot water
  • 7. Allow the pieces to dry before reassembly

Warnings & Cautions: Be sure you take apart everything you can. Mold and mildew can grow easily.

Linda Says: It is best not to use chlorine bleach in these containers. It can damage the seals and gaskets. For more information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
Greene County death investigation
Greene County authorities rule death at home in southwest Springfield as natural causes
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Asbury Revival inspires a religious revival in the Ozarks
Fatal Crash
Willard woman dies in single-car crash Saturday night
MSHP bomb squad renders explosive device found in Howell County safe

Latest News

Dade County, April 2023
Sample Ballots: Dade County, April 23
Queen of Clean: Cleaning travel mugs and thermoses
Sample Ballot: Wright County, April 2023
SAMPLE BALLOTS: Wright County April 2023
Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south...
MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for at-risk teenager from Nixa, Mo.