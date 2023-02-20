Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

Austin Cindric (2), Austin Dillon (3), Jimmie Johnson (84), William Byron (24), Noah Gragson...
Austin Cindric (2), Austin Dillon (3), Jimmie Johnson (84), William Byron (24), Noah Gragson (42) and Harrison Burton (21) get involved in a multi-car wreck between Turns 3 and 4 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”

The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance.

Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing — a team part owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty — was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.

Now he’s got a repeat win at Daytona in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season. And it came in his first race reunited with crew chief Mike Kelly, who guided Stenhouse to a pair of Xfinity Series championships earlier in his career.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano finished second in a Ford for Team Penske, which won the race last year with Austin Cindric.

“Second is the worst, man,” Logano said.

NEXT UP

The Cup Series races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, next Sunday in the final race in the track’s current configuration. It will be renovated into a short track after the race — a project that will prevent the track from hosting any racing in 2024. Kyle Larson won last year’s race.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

