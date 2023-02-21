Conservation Department offers free fly tying events

Four classes for beginners will be held in Warsaw.
Four events will teach beginners how to tie flies to catch a lunker this spring.
Four events will teach beginners how to tie flies to catch a lunker this spring.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3/MO Dept. of Conservation) - Fly tying is the artistry to create fish-catching lures. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a series of free Beginner Fly Trying classes from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21; on Thursday, Feb. 23; on Tuesday, March 7, and on Thursday, March 9.

This class will teach the skills and equipment needed to tie feathers, fur, and other materials onto hooks to mimic insects and other natural foods that fish eat. MDC will provide fly-tying vices and materials for the class. Participants can also bring equipment and materials of their own. Tying flies is a satisfying craft and catching fish on the creations is fun, too. Kara Entrop, MDC conservation educator assistant, will help participants tie flies that can catch trout and warm-water panfish such as bluegill, bass, and crappie. Two different types of flies will be tied at each session.

The class is open to participants ages 12 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Space is limited. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YQ.

Trout season begins in Missouri on Wednesday, March 1.

