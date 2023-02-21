Court documents: Howell County, Mo. man wanted to use pipe bomb powder as ammunition for other weapons

Howell County Sheriff's Office
Howell County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County man arrested over the weekend has been charged for having a pipe bomb in his car.

Court records say Rodney D. Smith of Pomona, Missouri, is charged with unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon.

On the morning of February 19, deputies responded to a call regarding a car stopped on the road on County Road 5130 and State Route CC. When deputies got to the car, they found Smith slumped over the steering wheel and learned he had a suspended license.

After he was arrested, a corporal with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Smith and learned about a PVC pipe between the seats. At this time, the corporal was not sure why there was concern from Smith over a PVC pipe. Another deputy investigating the car advised the corporal that he needed to see something in the car.

According to court documents, the PVC pipe turned out to be a pipe bomb with caps glued on each end and a fuse sticking out from one of the caps. Investigators then contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad to investigate the bomb, and the bomb squad confirmed it was a bomb and disposed of it.

Court documents show during a second interview, Smith told the corporal he took the bomb from another person. Smith planned on taking the bomb home, cutting it open, and was going to use the powder inside to reload ammunition.

According to the probable cause statement, Smith is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He has a history of being arrested for narcotics possession and weapon offenses.

Smith is scheduled to have a bond review hearing on February 24.

