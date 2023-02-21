Crooked Creek restoration in Harrison, Ark. enters planning phase

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Plans to restore an area of Harrison, Arkansas, to what it was more than 30 years ago are in the works.

The city and state are teaming up to get rid of Lake Harrison and bring new life to Crooked Creek.

“During heavy rains, you’ll see how much Crooked Creek can swell,” said Harrison Public Works Director Wade Phillips.

That swelling often leads to flooding that can create dangerous conditions near the downtown area.

“You create a large pond area on a stream that’s supposed to be natural and free-flowing, it does have a negative impact,” said Phillips.

The Army Corp of Engineers created Lake Harrison by putting a dam in the creek as a means to control flooding.

“We learned that everything they did back in the 60′s during urban renewal is not benefiting us for flood protection,” said Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson.

“First things first. There’s a huge safety issue having those low-head weirs on streams, especially in the middle of town in an area where we want to be a recreational area,” said Phillips.

It’s why the city is working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on the restoration project. Harrison has earned stream credits. That’s funding allocated by ARDot to replace wetlands affected by road work.

“The whole restoration of the creek is going to be paid by ARDot,” said Jackson.

Right now, the project is in the planning stages.

“Getting all of that right at the beginning is absolutely necessary. We don’t get to something, find out we flooded downtown, and start over,” said Phillips.

But once the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison is replaced, the waterway will begin to take on its new shape.

“It’ll be a significant effort over a pretty good amount of time,” said Phillips.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.