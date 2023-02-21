Driver in fatal KCFD truck crash reaches plea deal for involuntary manslaughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plea deal has been reached with Kansas City Fire Department pumper truck driver Dominic Biscari for a crash in December 2021.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said it’s for three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Biscari took what is known as an Alford Plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged a judge or jury would likely find him guilty. He will not serve prison time but will get three years of supervised probation.

The pumper truck ran a red light smashing into an SUV carrying two people, killing Michael Elwood and Jennifer San Nicolas.

The collision also killed pedestrian Tammi Knight, who was standing on the sidewalk where the collision finally ended.

Dispatch audio revealed the truck had been told to stand down about a minute earlier, but it just kept going.

Families have pursued a civil lawsuit against the city.

That lawsuit revealed at least one other KCFD employee previously warned supervisors about Biscari’s driving. An email was sent entitled “Horrendous Driving.”

In it, a fellow KCFD employee wrote they were in fear of their life and warned Biscari’s driving was “dangerous to myself and to the citizens of Kansas City also.”

The Elwood Family released this statement:

The Elwood Family has been advised of the plea agreement reached today between the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and Firefighter Dominic Biscari arising out of the tragic motor vehicle crash in Westport that took the lives of three individuals including our beloved son and brother Michael Elwood. We wish to express our deep appreciation to Jean Peters Baker and her staff for their thoughtful consideration of the facts of the case and the result obtained. We fully support this agreement and believe it strikes the proper balance in obtaining justice for all concerned. Our thoughts and prayers continue for all involved. We look forward to continuing our efforts in the vicil cases to bring about meaningful safety changes within the fire department to reduce the likelihood of future tragedies.

KCFD Interim Chief Ross Grundyson released the following statement:

“The City will seek Dominic Biscari’s termination from the Kansas City Fire Department. He is suspended without pay pending an internal investigation.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.