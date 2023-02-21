Endangered person advisory for missing Strafford woman

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Strafford police are asking for help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Michele Chavdarov. She was last seen at her home on E. Shawnee Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. She made a call to her mother later that morning, around 6 a.m. stating she was at the Best Buy in Springfield and needed help.

Chavdarov is a white female, height 5′05″, 230 lbs, blonde hair, green eyes, wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

Vehicle Information:

Dark blue 2008 Ford Edge bearing MO, CW4J4K

Car (KY3)

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Strafford Police Department at 417-736-4000.

