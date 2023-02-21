Endangered person advisory for missing Strafford woman

Michele Chavdrov
Michele Chavdrov(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Strafford police are asking for help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Michele Chavdarov. She was last seen at her home on E. Shawnee Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. She made a call to her mother later that morning, around 6 a.m. stating she was at the Best Buy in Springfield and needed help.

Chavdarov is a white female, height 5′05″, 230 lbs, blonde hair, green eyes, wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

Vehicle Information:

Dark blue 2008 Ford Edge bearing MO, CW4J4K

Car
Car(KY3)

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Strafford Police Department at 417-736-4000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near Battlefield and West Bypass.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash in Springfield
Police say a bicyclist injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Springfield died.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Springfield, Mo.
Greene County death investigation
Greene County authorities rule death at home in southwest Springfield as natural causes
Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south...
FOUND SAFE: Police locate at-risk teenager from Nixa, Mo.
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody

Latest News

A line of storms could bring some high wind tomorrow morning and early afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few severe storms Wednesday
Willard Police at Willard High School
Willard High School student arrested for making serious threat to other students
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles; 2 teens arrested
Lake Harrison dam
Crooked Creek restoration in Harrison, Ark. enters planning phase