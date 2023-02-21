Guns n’ Roses coming to Busch Stadium this summer

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gun n’ Roses will be performing at Busch Stadium in September, it was announced Tuesday.

The stop is part of the band’s 2023 World Tour, which will launch on June 5 in Tel Aviv. The band will be at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 9. A presale for tickets starts Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. General tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be found by clicking here.

Guns ‘n Roses was performing at Riverport in 1991 when the Riverport Riot broke out. The band did not play again in St. Louid for more than 20 years after the riot.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near Battlefield and West Bypass.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash in Springfield
Greene County death investigation
Greene County authorities rule death at home in southwest Springfield as natural causes
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
Police say a bicyclist injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Springfield died.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Springfield, Mo.
Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south...
MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for at-risk teenager from Nixa, Mo.

Latest News

Sample Ballots:Oregon County, April 2023
Sample Ballots:Oregon County, April 2023
Alexander Cantrell-King faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.
Edwards, Mo., man charged with shooting death of family member in Camden County, Mo.
A line of storms could bring some high wind tomorrow morning and early afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few severe storms Wednesday
Wind, warmth and storms