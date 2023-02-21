Guns N’ Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium in the fall

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced that another concert will take place at the Truman Sports Complex in 2023.

Guns N’ Roses is set to perform at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The concert will be one of many at the sports complex this year. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host six concerts, starting in May with Luke Combs.

Then Taylor Swift’s “The Era’s Tour” performs consecutive evenings in July, followed by shows from Ed Sheeran and then Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks in August.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour will make its Arrowhead Stadium stop on Sept. 18.

ALSO READ: Chris Young, Trace Adkins to highlight country music festival at The Legends

Tickets for the Guns N’ Roses concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information, click here.

