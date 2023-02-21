Heart Month: You can help first responders by getting PulsePoint app that shows where CPR is needed and nearby AED’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time is of the essence when someone experiences cardiac arrest.

First responders try to get there as soon as they can, but not always as soon as they’d like.

“No matter how highly-trained our EMTs and firefighters are, we still have to get a call, be told where the emergency is, and then get there before we can start doing anything,” explained Capt. Ryan Davis with the Springfield Fire Department. “Our goal is to be at the scene of a call within four minutes of getting the 911 call. But that’s four minutes of a person in a cardiac emergency not receiving oxygen to their brain or body. That’s where having our neighbors reach out can be so important. If they can get there faster and start the process earlier than we can, we can save a lot of lives.”

That’s why the Springfield Fire Department, CoxHealth EMS, and Mercy EMS are encouraging the rest of us to download a free app run by a non-profit organization called PulsePoint. It’s a 911-connected app that can immediately inform you of emergencies in your community, including nearby places where someone needs CPR. The app also shows nearby locations of automated external defibrillators.

These days many AEDs have voice and visual instructions for easy usage, and while many people are reluctant and frightened to get involved in a life-threatening situation involving a complete stranger, Davis points out that if no one with medical experience is around, someone needs to step up.

“This is the one time we encourage you that if you find somebody who’s down and in cardiac arrest, you probably can’t do anything to make the situation worse than it already is,” he said. “The best thing is if you can start doing those compressions and get them going again, they have a better opportunity of surviving. As far as the legal aspect, there are Good Samaritan laws out there designed to protect individuals who, in good faith, try to help somebody even if it doesn’t turn out well. And nowadays, compressions and CPR have changed from what people were used to. We encourage hands-only CPR. Mouth-to-mouth is out, and I know that was a discourager for a lot of people.”

If you don’t know how to give CPR, the app also shows you how to do that.

“Push hard, push fast at more than 100 beats per minute,” Davis said. “There are even a few different songs you can use for that like ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees, the Star Wars ‘Imperial March’ and even the ‘Baby Shark’ theme song is one you can use.”

Parents who deal with that song a thousand times a day may grimace at that suggestion.

But having more people able to give CPR truly does make a difference.

Just ask Gretchen Cliburn, a Springfield mother-of-two, who collapsed in cardiac arrest nine miles into a half-marathon race in 2014.

“After I collapsed, there were runners around me who abandoned their race to help me,” Cliburn recalled. “They immediately determined that I didn’t have a pulse and started CPR, which they did for over 20 minutes while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Those people who helped me came from all walks of life, but the thing they had in common was that they all had CPR training. They came to my rescue, and because of their willingness to help, I’m still alive.”

So obviously, Cliburn is a supporter of the PulsePoint app.

“I think it’s a wonderful tool,” she said. “It does provide CPR instruction, but most importantly, it helps you be aware of somebody in your vicinity who needs CPR, and maybe you can be the one who will perform CPR and make sure they can go home to their family.”

And because of Cliburn’s near-death moment, there’s one more first responder in Republic.

“My 20-year-old son is now a firefighter for Republic as a result of the experience I went through,” she said proudly. “Because of those people who stopped what they were doing to help a stranger in need, he’s now giving back to our community.”

Local first responders have also been offering CPR training classes throughout February, with the last one scheduled for Saturday, February 25, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Springfield Fire Station #5 at 2750 West Kearney.

No registration is necessary for the training.

