Man armed with BB gun killed in Goddard officer-involved shooting

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter released more details and photos on Tuesday regarding an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 39-year-old Michael James Trask, of Lake Afton.

Easter said the incident began Monday morning, around 9:40 a.m., when an officer attempted to stop a driver at 31st Street S. & 199th Street W. Less than 30 seconds later, the officer advised Sedgwick County dispatchers that he was involved in a traffic pursuit south on 199th Street.

Easter said at 9:45 a.m., the officer shut down the pursuit due to speeds but continued to follow after the driver at slower speeds. About two minutes later, the vehicle turned east onto 61st Street South. After a short distance, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle a second time by activating his lights and sirens.

Easter said a minute later, the officer advised dispatchers that the driver had flashed a gun at him. The officer then informed dispatchers that the driver had stopped at 63rd and 183rd Street West. The suspect remained in the vehicle for about 37 seconds.

Easter said the officer exited his patrol vehicle and pointed his handgun at the suspect’s truck. He gave six, “very loud” commands to the suspect, telling the driver to place his hands out of the window. The suspect never complied, Easter said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released photos of body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a man's death. (Goddard Police Department)

Less than a minute later, the suspect exited the truck and began walking toward the officer. Easter said as the suspect approached the officer, and the officer retreated behind his patrol vehicle and gave the suspect commands to drop his weapon.

“The suspect begins to walk back toward the officer for 26 seconds while the officer gives 9 more commands including, ‘put your hands up, don’t come towards me,’ and to drop the gun,” said Easter.

The officer then notified dispatchers that shots had been fired. Easter said a total of eight shots were fired.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released photos from a deadly officer-involved shooting in Goddard that resulted in the death of 39-year-old Michael James Trask, of Lake Afton. (Goddard Police Department)

After the shooting, dispatchers received a call from a woman claiming to be Trask’s wife. She said her husband was in a high-speed chase and said he told her was likely going to die. Easter said the woman told dispatchers her husband was suicidal and armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

EMS and fire arrived shortly after the shooting. Easter said the suspect was handcuffed and then given medical attention. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Easter said the handgun Trask was holding was found in a nearby ditch. It was determined to be a BB gun. The sheriff said this is not the first time his office has experienced this type of incident.

“In fact, the sheriff’s office had a similar situation to this, 7 or 8 years ago,” said Easter. “(It) turned out to be a replica rifle, like this is a replica handgun, that you can’t tell the difference until you get up on it. And, in that particular case, we fired at that particular individual as well.”

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released photos from a deadly officer-involved shooting in Goddard that resulted in the death of 39-year-old Michael James Trask, of Lake Afton. (Goddard Police Department)

When asked if Trask’s death would be considered “suicide by cop,” Easter said the incident fits the criteria. Now, investigators are looking into what may have led up to this deadly shooting.

“Subsequently, we’ve learned that there’s been some issues that have been taking place within his family for the last couple of weeks. And, we’re looking into what those actual issues were and if they led to this incident,” said Easter.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative pending the outcome of the investigation.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office where it will be reviewed and determined whether charges will be filed.

Easter said no video evidence will be released at this time because the case is still under investigation. He said after the district attorney’s review of the case, it will be up to the Goddard Police Department to determine whether to release the video.

