Salem, Mo., set to revitalize the downtown area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Major changes are coming to one Ozarks town.

Downtown Salem is getting a makeover.

“The salon, I think, is the oldest one in town,” said Cheryl Gearhart.

She is one of many business owners who run their shops just off the square in downtown Salem.

“I bought it in 2005. In two years, it will be 20 years I’ve had it,” she said.

Besides owning a hair salon, she is a lifelong Salemite.

“This town is, its roots are deep. It’s such a beautiful town. It has so much goodness,” said Gearhart.

City officials are working on adding to the beauty she sees.

“We’re leveraging about a half million dollars total to do new sidewalks, new street lighting, which will be reminiscent of the historic lighting that was downtown. There’ll be some nice upgrades. ADA compliance on the sidewalks,” said Salem City Administrator Sally Burbridge.

The funding for the project will come from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. Salem does have to chip in about $50,000 to match the grant. Burbridge says it’s money the city already has.

“Some questions I expect will come up because we do have the sewer bond and the sales tax issue. That’s not what these are paying for. This is secured without that,” she said.

The idea is to enhance the look of the downtown area to attract more visitors and businesses.

Burbridge said, “It will be a nice facelift for a part of our downtown.”

“Everybody’s been hit hard recently. I just think this is going to be great for the town overall. I’m excited for it to look the way I feel it should,” said Gearhart.

City officials say they hope to start downtown renovations by summer.

