Springfield native, Oscar-winner Tom Whitlock dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tom Whitlock, a Springfield native and Oscar-winning songwriter, has died.

Whitlock and co-writer Giorgio Moroder won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for “Take My Breath Away” from the movie “Top Gun” in 1987. He also co-wrote “Danger Zone” for the blockbuster movie.

Whitlock worked on several songs for movies in the 1980s. He also co-wrote the theme for the 1988 Summer Olympics and the theme for the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Whitlock graduated from Glendale High School in 1972. He later graduated from Drury University.

Friends tell us he died from Alzheimer’s late last week.

