Springfield native, Oscar-winner Tom Whitlock dies

Tom Whitlock won an Oscar in 1986 for writing "Take My Breath Away." It was the love song from...
Tom Whitlock won an Oscar in 1986 for writing "Take My Breath Away." It was the love song from "Top Gun."(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tom Whitlock, a Springfield native and Oscar-winning songwriter, has died.

Whitlock and co-writer Giorgio Moroder won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for “Take My Breath Away” from the movie “Top Gun” in 1987. He also co-wrote “Danger Zone” for the blockbuster movie.

Whitlock worked on several songs for movies in the 1980s. He also co-wrote the theme for the 1988 Summer Olympics and the theme for the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Whitlock graduated from Glendale High School in 1972. He later graduated from Drury University.

Friends tell us he died from Alzheimer’s late last week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near Battlefield and West Bypass.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash in Springfield
Greene County death investigation
Greene County authorities rule death at home in southwest Springfield as natural causes
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Asbury Revival inspires a religious revival in the Ozarks
Fatal Crash
Willard woman dies in single-car crash Saturday night

Latest News

The PulsePoint app is a 911-connected app that can inform you where emergencies are occurring...
Heart Month: You can help first responders by getting PulsePoint app that shows where CPR is needed and nearby AED’s
A warm day is forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying Warm Through Wednesday
First responders in the Ozarks say app may help save your life
Absentee voting starts Tuesday in Missouri; many will decide marijuana taxes