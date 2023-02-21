Supreme Court won’t upset Arkansas anti-Israel boycott law

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to step into a legal fight over state laws that require contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel.

The justices rejected an appeal on behalf of an alternative weekly newspaper in Little Rock, Arkansas, that objected to a state law that reduces fees paid to contractors that refuse to sign the pledge.

The full federal appeals court in St. Louis upheld the law, overturning a three-judge panel’s finding that it violated constitutional free speech rights.

Similar measures in Arizona, Kansas, and Texas were initially blocked by courts, prompting lawmakers to focus only on larger contracts. Arkansas’ law applies to contracts worth $1,000 or more.

Republican legislators in Arkansas who drafted the 2017 law have said it wasn’t prompted by a specific incident in the state. It followed similar restrictions enacted by other states in response to a movement promoting boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses over the country’s treatment of Palestinians. Israeli officials said the campaign masked a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying their country.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near Battlefield and West Bypass.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash in Springfield
Greene County death investigation
Greene County authorities rule death at home in southwest Springfield as natural causes
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
Police say a bicyclist injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Springfield died.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Springfield, Mo.
Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south...
FOUND SAFE: Police locate at-risk teenager from Nixa, Mo.

Latest News

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Walmart beats Q4 expectations during holiday shopping period
Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south...
FOUND SAFE: Police locate at-risk teenager from Nixa, Mo.
Sample Ballots:Oregon County, April 2023
Sample Ballots:Oregon County, April 2023
Alexander Cantrell-King faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.
Edwards, Mo., man charged with shooting death of family member in Camden County, Mo.