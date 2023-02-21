Two new women file federal lawsuits against Circle of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two women have filed federal lawsuits against Circle of Hope Girls Ranch & Boarding School in Humansville, Mo.

Circle of Hope closed in 2020 amid investigations. The husband-and-wife founders of Circle of Hope, Boyd and Stephanie Householder, face a combined 99 charges, including child abuse and neglect, sex crimes, and other counts.

Both new lawsuits cite counts of physical assault, emotional distress, negligent hiring, training, and supervision.

First lawsuit

The woman was 15-18 years old when she attended Circle of Hope from 2014-2016. The lawsuit claims she suffered physical and psychological abuse at the school.

According to the lawsuit, she was forced to take off her clothes and cut her hair upon arrival at the boarding school; she was shoved, pushed, and beaten during her time there. She states the Householders restrained her while they became aroused while the girl was forcibly restrained and made to watch the Householders.

The lawsuit states the girl was forced to do military push-ups and stand against the wall for long periods of time, for up to two weeks. The girl allegedly was forced food down her throat, later developing an eating disorder.

Second lawsuit

This woman attended Circle of Hope from 2017-2018 when she was 15 years old. According to the lawsuit, she also was forced to take off her clothes and cut her hair upon arrival at the boarding school, she was shoved, pushed, and beaten during her time there.

The lawsuit states the girl was forced to do military push-ups and stand against the wall for long periods of time, for up to two weeks. She also developed an eating disorder after being force-fed food.

Both women are represented by Kansas City attorneys Gerald McGonagle and Jarret Johnson.

