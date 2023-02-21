Webster County grand jury indicts man on three counts of sex crimes against children

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury has indicted a Webster County man on three charges of sex acts against a minor.

Court documents show the jury indicted 62-year-old Wayne Shockey on first-degree statutory sodomy, statutory sodomy and attempted sexual intercourse with a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court records show for all three counts of the indictment, Shockey knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 14 by touching her inappropriately. The minor also had intercourse with Samuel Barnett.

There was also an instance where Shockey took a video of a minor having sex with him.

Barnett and Shockey were previously charged in 2020 with sexually abusing children over a period of years.

