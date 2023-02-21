WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Missouri’s absentee voting starts Tuesday for April election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri voters can cast an absentee ballot in Missouri’s April election Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Those unable to make it to the polls this next election day can begin voting Tuesday, February 21, at 8 a.m.

Absentee voters must provide one of the following reasons for voting absentee if it is not two weeks out from the election, which include:

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on election day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address

Religious belief or practice

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

Because of safety concerns, certified participation in the address confidentiality program was established under sections 589.660 to 589.681.

Greene County workers are busy checking voting machines to ensure every vote is counted correctly. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the devices undergo rigorous testing before and after each election.

“Every machine, including the absentee machines, has been certified by bipartisan teams. They’re going to take the test deck specific to the polling location they’re at. They’re going to run that through to make sure it’s accurately tabulating their votes as they’re casting it. Then after the election, they’ll go back through and run that test again, and then we’ll actually do a hand count,” said Schoeller.

The election center will open weekly from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. except for holidays.

Remember, you now need a valid photo I.D. to vote.

