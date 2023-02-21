Willard High School student arrested for making serious threat to other students

Willard Police at Willard High School
Willard Police at Willard High School(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by Greene County deputies after he made a serious threat to students at Willard High School.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the boy made a threat of violence to students Monday.

Greene County deputies and their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in southwest Greene County and arrested the boy. He is being held in the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree making a terroristic threat.

