Willard High School student arrested for making serious threat to other students

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by Greene County deputies after he made a serious threat to students at Willard High School.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the boy made a threat of violence to students Monday.

Greene County deputies and their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in southwest Greene County and arrested the boy. He is being held in the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree making a terroristic threat.

