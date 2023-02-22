City Council recap: Police Chief releases 2022 crime report, Hotel of Terror now an eminent domain

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday night brought out a full house for Springfield City Council.

Council voted 9-0 tonight to classify Hotel of Terror as eminent domain, and Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams announced the annual crime report.

First on the agenda was the police chief’s annual crime report, which highlighted gun violence as the number one ongoing problem.

For overall reported crime, Springfield saw a decrease from 2022 to 2021, according to the report, and Chief Williams says we are headed in the right direction.

Throughout the report, Chief Williams touched on the empty spots in the department, and as of right now, there are 48 open spots.

After his report, we circled back and asked about the increase in gun violence, which he says is due to a market increase by a small group of people that is committing a lot of those crimes.

“We call them alphabet thugs because it’s all over the alphabet, but nothing like a formal organized gang activity that we’ve seen in the past,” said Chief Williams. “They are armed criminals that are committing violent crime for the most part against each other.”

Williams says since July of 2022, the department focused on this and identified between 55 and 60 individuals who we think are the main culprits.

“32 of them are already facing charges, either in jail, in prison awaiting sentencing, either in state level, the federal level,” said Willaims. “My goal is to eradicate the problem and remove them from the streets.”

Further into the night City Council unanimously approves Hotel of Terror as eminent domain.

Sterling Mathis, Owner of the Hotel of Terror, and the City of Springfield have been going back and forth for years trying to reach an agreement where the city would acquire the building to fix the Main Street Bridge.

The underside of the bridge is deteriorating. Pieces of the concrete have fallen off and exposed some structural elements to the weather. This is causing the steel to rust, compromising the bridge’s integrity. Large vehicles like city buses, trucks, and emergency vehicles can’t drive over the bridge and must take an alternate route. Since the foundation of the building is right up against the bridge, city leaders say it would cost more than $3 million to fix the bridge without tearing down the building.

The hotel can operate for one more season before the city begins working on the bridge.

“They’ve been wanting their park plan for 25 years now, so it looks like they are going to get it,” said Sterling Mathis. “People are really upset and angry.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.