CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for man charged with stealing and property damage in Greene County

34-year-old Cori Daniel Arb is also wanted for skipping court on firearm and drug charges.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Cori Daniel Arb, 34
Cori Daniel Arb, 34(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is 34-year-old Cori Daniel Arb. He’s charged with stealing and two counts of property damage in Greene County. Arb is also wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, and drug possession.

Detectives describe him as approximately 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Arb has several tattoos on his body. He has a skull tattooed on his right hand, the number ‘76′ on his left middle finger, and Chinese symbols on his neck and back.

Springfield detectives believe Arb is in the Greene County area. He also has ties to Kansas. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
